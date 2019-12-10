Marcus Meinhardt – Mango Tango

♬ Click for more ☞ http://trndmusik.de

A big milestone for a music label is reaching its 100th release. It is with great pride, and a deep gratitude towards all the artists that have contributed with their music over the years and towards the fans that keep supporting the label that Heinz Music now celebrates this achievement.

For the special occasion Heinz Music gives us a carefully selected various artist 5 track release. Setting off the celebration is the duo Anturage & Alexey Union. As close friends of the label, the guys are steady contributors to the catalogue, always delivering music with great energy. And “See The Light” has just that. Vibrating synths are met with a beautifully vulnerable vocal, which melt together in two intense breaks.

Another familiar face is Beatamines who has joined in on the release with his “Another Round”. The track is playful and fierce, its main melody moving between layering the background and taking the front seat with all its might and glory.

Off course it can’t be Heinz Music nr. 100 without the label boss himself Marcus Meinhardt! In well-known Dr. Meinhardt style, “Mango Tango” gives us all the feels. Its catchy groove shakes and bakes the foundation for the uplifting and dreamy synths, ready to take you into the Heinz Music dimension. Following up on this one, we are introduced to a new face in the label family as Moritz Hofbauer takes the wheel. His track “Hazard” is a symbiosis of energetic synths and a powerful groove. The tracks soundscape leads us towards the main break, which builds up massive momentum before giving us the sweet release.

Last but not least we get well-known beats from Mr. Paul Ursin. “Ipotesi” has a mysterious vibe and dark undertones that work throughout the track in ways of driven percussions and enchanting synths that take the listener on a continuously journey. But, don’t take our words for it, put your dancing shoes on and have a listen yourself! Enjoy Heinz Music nr. 100!

