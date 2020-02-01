EXCLUSIVE: Bostro Pesopeo – Meti [Permanent Vacation]

Exclusive Bostro Pesopeo ‘Meti’

After six years Bostro Pesopeo is back with an entire EP on his mothership label Permanent Vacation and marks the label’s 2020 kick off. ‘Meti’, the ominous four tracker and the follow up of the artist’s two remixes for Tom Bioly’s album ‘Night Heat’, which were out in September 2019 on Permanent Vacation, takes a deep, melodically and emotionally influenced turn and impresses the audience due to merging organic and artificial sounds and its details. ‘Meti’, the EP’s title track, opens a melodic melancholic cosmos in a rather housey yet forwardly surging manner and affects the listener at an emotional level as the chords transport the track’s melancholia like arteries oxygenated blood.

Bostro Pesopeo’s EP ‘Meti’ will be released on Permanent Vacation on January 17th, 2020.

Buy the EP

Beatport: https://ift.tt/3a3O5dT

Red Eye: https://ift.tt/2ToxHhW

Artist & label information

Bostro Pesopeo: https://ift.tt/35Usz81 // @bostro-pesopeo // https://ift.tt/3abCc5G

Permanent Vacation: https://ift.tt/2LYqePi // @permvac // https://ift.tt/2MXYHjR

Visit & follow Torture the Artist at:

https://ift.tt/2pJBzIs

https://ift.tt/2pqJjCH

https://ift.tt/2pJskrT

Tweets by TorturingArt

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...