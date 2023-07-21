Bebetta, HRRSN – Lonely Planet Boy (Elvis Sabani Remix)

Vinyl out now: www.eatingpeople.de

Digital Release: Mach, 31st 2023

About us

We are Eating People but don’t be afraid. It will only hurt a little…

Eating People is an electronic music label & art collective. We try to merge the borders between art and music, be free with our ideas and visions and have fun playing around with different forms of art.

From Slow cooked techno to medium rare Club sandwiches… we show you a revolutionary new way of cooking. Be careful and don’t burn your tongue!

Shocking aromatic! So stop the diet and start to sin.

The process – From Music to unique Art-Vinyl

As part of our holistic concept every Vinyl is a unique piece of art.

Our releasing artists have the chance to paint their own cover art on a mosaic of 4×4 blank Vinyl covers, which we use as a big canvas.

You can become the owner of a small piece of art & music. The vinyls are limited and numbered. So better be fast!

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...