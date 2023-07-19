MANDRAKE / FUSION FESTIVAL 2023 / BACHSTELZEN

Grateful beyond words for the unforgettable experience of DJing at Fusion Festival. 🎧✨ A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this incredible event possible! Especially to @madmotormiquel and the @bachstelzen crew 🙏 Fusion Festival is not just a music festival, it’s a living testament to the power of unity, diversity, artistic freedom, and boundless creativity. The Mother-Ship/Mother of Festivals as it’s called. 🚀👽

The unity on the dance floor transcended language, nationality, and background, reminding us that music has the power to unite us all.

Let’s carry these values into our daily lives and make the world a better place.

Until we meet again, sending love and gratitude to each and every one of you incredible ravers.

You can listen and share my set that’s on LinkTree in my bio, Fusion 2023 / @Bachstelzen

🪐❤️✨ @fusion_festival_ #FusionFestival #UnityInDiversity #GratefulHearts #RespectNoFotoPolicy

