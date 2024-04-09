With a production career spanning almost a decade, Brazilian-born, Barcelona-based Pedro Capelossi has forged a distinctive sound which focuses on inventive use of atmosphere and rhythm, drawing the lines between global dance cultures without adhering to any fixed formula.

In 2023 he founded his own musical imprint REFRACTION RECORDS. Representing some of the world’s most avant-garde visual artists, designers and musicians, REFRACTION blurs the boundaries between house, techno and its closely related derivatives.

Pablo Bolivar’s Seven Villas has been a primary vehicle for Pedro’s far-reaching work, with additional projects on Nick Warren’s The Soundgarden, Madloch’s Sound Avenue, Loot Recordings, TOR (When We Dip) and Hoomidas Records. Over the years, Pedro’s tracks have been supported by names such as Nick Warren, Hernan Cattaneo, Eelke Kleijn, Pablo Bolívar, Armen Miran, Matt Darrey and Airwave.

Capelossi’s DJ performances focus on underground dub house and dub techno, deep house, minimal and downtempo. His versatility to move between different styles depending on audience and event, allows him to perform club gigs as well as festivals. He has played innumerable events both in his current home of Barcelona, as well as back in São Paulo, and, indeed, around the world.

We have been following Pedro for years now, and are honoured that he agreed to make us this exclusive guest mix, Institution 085: Pedro Capelossi!

@pedrocapelossi

Track List

dubspeeka – Keys147 V2 (Original Mix) [Skeleton]

Pedro Capelossi – Same But Different (Original Mix) [Hoomidas]

Pedro Capelossi – Supernova (Pablo Bolivar, Nacho Sanchez Remix) [REFRACTION]

TM Shuffle – Twentyonenights (Original Mix) [IRENIC]

Heavenchord – The Voyage (Original Mix) [Ubertrend Records]

Pedro Capelossi – Disruption (Anton Lanski Broken Remix) [REFRACTION]

Alessandro Crimi – The Space Between Everything (Original Mix) [Stately Records]

Dubfire – Swerve (Mathimidori’s Fukai Chikara Remix) [SCI+TEC]

Klartraum – Lost in Translation (Original Mix) [Lucidflow]

Monty Luke – Nightdubbing (Original Mix) [Rekids]

Philipp Priebe – Conclusions (OHM Remix) [Feuilleton]

Frank & Tony – By The End They Will (Original Mix) [Scissor & Thread]

