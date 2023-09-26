PREMIERE: Bauhouse – Footloose (El Funkador Remix) [Esquimau]

Submit your track, mix for repost or premiere? ➩promo@8day.ca

RELEASE DATE 2023-10-06

Release info:

“Esquimau presents the first release as an imprint that deals in deep and elegant house underground music. We are introducing you to a ‘Footloose’ EP by rising talent Bauhouse, spiced up with the remix by El Funkador. Bauhouse’s past releases on labels such as Closer To Truth, Miura Records and Mole Music showcased a sound that skilfully mixes elements of Deep House and Tech House. With tracks ‘Footloose’ and ‘Thelonious Chipmunk’ Bauhouse abandoned classic deep house influences in favour of a delicious jazzy, dusty and warming take on Deep House. ‘Footloose’ is sublime with sampled glittering piano motifs and luscious chords rising above a solid house rhythm and a lovely deep bassline. ‘Thelonious Chipmunk’ is a jazzed-up groove for cosy backroom gatherings, featuring tight swinging percussion beautifully coupled with piano sample cuts. The El Funkador Remix gets a more stripped down take but no less cavernous and heady. He slipped Footloose Remix into a club-ready groove, preserving the sonic aesthetic of the original while adding depth and density with skippy rhythm and perfectly syncopated baseline.”

