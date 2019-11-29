Picked Sound: Tigerskin | November (Preview) | Forms & Figures

Download & Stream : https://ffm.to/ff012

FF012 | Tigerskin | We’ll Always Have November

01 – November – Restored by Stefan Janson

02 – Mirror, Mirror

03 – 9319



Tigerskin’s classic track “November” from 2011 doesn’t need much introduction. It’s been enjoyed all over the world for it’s walking bass and hypnotic space bells. For this re-release it has been beautifully restored and newly mixed by Stefan Janson.



‚Mirror, Mirror‘ is a brand new recording. Deep, dubby and jazzy, it leads the listener through a world of strange 60s sounds, swing rhythms and surprises with unexpected turns, just as if you’d walk a packed street and cross various side streets, who’s sounds interfere with those of your main path. Enjoy the ride!



Finally, ‚9319‘ is a new tune too, but it’s based on one of Tigerskin’s unreleased, very early tracks. Call it ‚Trance’ or ‚Acid’ if you must, we love it in any way. It features a beautiful walking 303 Bassline, stomping kicks and leaves lots of space for the dreamers.



All tracks have been mixed by Stefan Janson.

Mastered by Salz Mastering.

