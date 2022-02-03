PREMIERE : Birālō – Truth Serum [Orientaldeep]

Release: ISHTAR II

Artist: Various Artists

Label: Orientaldeep

Cat-No: ODR004

Pre-order: December 26, 2021

Release Date: January 10, 2022

➟ Download/Stream: hypeddit.com/orientaldeep/ishtarvariousartistsvol2

<< Ishtar selected by Goro >>

As many of you may know loving and caring for one another is something we stand by and is something much needed in these trying times. If this year has been hard on anyone it is those who unfortunately became a refugee. That is why we have decided to support those in need. Because there is very little we can individually do, our common goal is to raise money for various charities, so they can do the work we can not.

Because music has the ability to cheer up, heal and connect those who listen to it, it is music through which we hope to help. In the past year we have started collaborations with many artists. Every single one of them has made a masterpiece for us to put together into an album named “Ishtar”. This album is to celebrate the good things, heal and give hope to those who need it.

Follow the artists:

@auralmandragora

@ali_termos

@erhanyilmazedits

@biralomusic

@goro-music

@adeil_airaki

@amatan

@siaahmusic & @kiantek

@lev-tatarov & @sound_of_sinai

@craftmenlive

@ashtar-music

Follow us:

Website: www.orientaldeep.com/

SoundCloud: @orientaldeepevents

Beatport: https://ift.tt/Yu7hfPR59

Bandcamp: orientaldeeprecords.bandcamp.com/releases

Facebook: https://ift.tt/aIeMoNPlZ

Instagram: https://ift.tt/eGuVivLRN

Master by: @branbg

Artwork by: @evanmars

