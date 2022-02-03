BEST HAPPY HARDCORE HITS EVER [FULL ALBUM 157:16 MIN] HAKKUH TOP 100 MIX HD HQ HIGH QUALITY

TRACKLIST CD 1

01 Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo – Wonderful Days 00:00

02 Marusha – Somewhere Over The Rainbow 02:01

03 Rotterdam Termination Source – Poing 02:59

04 DJ Paul – Rainbow In The Sky 03:45

05 Critical Mass – Burning Love 06:11

06 Dune – Can’t Stop Raving 07:43

07 Mark ‘Oh – Tears Don’t Lie 09:03

08 DJ Tony Star – Two Stars 10:34

09 Technohead – I Wanna Be A Hippy 12:40

10 Party Animals – Hava Naquila 14:29

11 Flamman & Abraxas Feat. MC Remsy – Good 2 Go 15:56

12 DJ Paul – Luv U More 17:45

13 DJ Isaac – Face Down, Ass Up 19:05

14 Dyewitness – Observing The Earth 20:51

15 C.J.D. – Cocaine 22:50

16 The Dark Raver & DJ Vince – Thunderground 24:30

17 Black Knight – Hardcore Rhyme 25:35

18 Forze DJ Team – ’98 To Piano 27:19

19 The Masochist – Anticipation 29:01

20 DJ Isaac & DJ The Viper – Trigga Finga 30:28

21 Masters Of Ceremony – Rocking With The Best 31:57

22 B.S.E – Hard Attack 34:34

23 King Dale – Utter 35:20

24 The Masochist – No Newstyle (DJ Buzz Fuzz Mix) 36:32

25 DJ Gizmo & The Dark Raver – We Got The Juice 38:23

26 Hocus Pocus – Here’s Johnny 39:34

27 The Beatsquad – Miles Of Smiles 40:57

28 Sonic Driver – In Your Arms Tonight 41:55

29 Bodylotion – Make You Dance 44:08

30 Neophyte – Braincrackin’ 45:06

31 Tha Playah – Why So Serious 46:51

32 Evil Activities – Nobody Said It Was Easy 48:11

33 The Viper – Rude Boy Man 50:20

34 DJ Isaac – Bad Dreams 51:39

35 Too Fast For Mellow – Work That Mutha Fucka 52:23

36 DJ Weirdo & DJ Sim – Go Get Busy 54:12

37 Neophyte Vs. The Stunned Guys – There Is No Other 56:01

38 Nosferatu – Leave Me In The Dark (Project Hardcore 2010 Anthem) 57:30

39 DJ Isaac – Bass And Sound 59:31

40 Chosen Few – Name Of The DJ (Buzz Fuzz Remix) 1:00:58

41 DJ The Viper – Hardcore Gangster (DJ Promo Remix) 1:02:03

42 DJ Isaac – We Like Marihuana 1:05:05

43 The Prophet – Big Boys Don’t Cry 1:05:27

44 Ferocious – Devistated 1:06:52

45 Square Dimensione – A Brand New Dance 1:08:18

46 DJ E-Rick & Tactic – Don’t Like Mondays 1:09:33

47 3 Steps Ahead – Drop It 1:10:05

48 Neophyte Vs. Stunned Guys – Army Of Hardcore 1:12:07

49 DJ Gizmo – End Of The Beginning (Headbanger Mix) 1:14:38

50 Damage Inc. – To The Extreme 1:16:29

TRACKLIST CD 2

01 Dune – Hardcore Vibes 1:17:51

02 Marusha – It Takes Me Away 1:19:27

03 Critical Mass – Dancing Together 1:20:37

04 Mark ‘Oh – Love Song 1:22:32

05 DJ Paul Elstak – The Promised Land 1:23:43

06 Party Animals – Have You Ever Been Mellow 1:25:27

07 Bertocucci Feranzano – XTC Love (Prome Goes BZRK Mix) 1:27:06

08 Charley Lownoise & Mental Theo – Hardcore Feelings 1:28:14

09 Party Animals – Aquarius 1:29:42

10 Charley Lownoise & Mental Theo – Your Smile 1.30:59

11 New Kids Feat. Paul Elstak – Turbo (Radio Mix) 1:32:41

12 4 Tune Fairy Tales – My Little Fantasy 1:34:09

13 Square Dimensione – A Brand New Dance 1:35:48

14 DJ Rob – Boy’s Interface 1:37:49

15 Black Knight – Ruff Rider 1:39:38

16 DJ Gizmo & DJ Norman – Check This Out (Oldest Stylos Mixos) 1:41:23

17 The Masochist – Killing Scum (2005 Remix) 1:42:42

18 DJ The Viper & Perpetrator – Push ‘Em Up 1:44:38

19 Black Knight – Back To Tha O’School 1:46:01

20 Bald Terror – Drummachine 1:47:31

21 Wasteland – Live 1:48:59

22 DJ Paul Elstak – Get This Place 1:50:13

23 The Viper – Bulletproof 1:52:09

24 Headbanger – No Law 1:53:09

25 Damage Inc. – Turn Around 1:54:46

26 The Headbanger Feat. Alee & Ruffian – Headbanger’s Theme 1:57:04

27 Tha Playah – Rotterdam Nightmare 1:58:52

28 Neophyte* Vs. Scott Brown – Black Magic 2:00:23

29 Evil Activities – The Way I Am 2:02:49

30 DJ The Viper – Intellectual Killer 2:04:25

31 Euromasters – Alles Naar De Klote 2:05:46

32 Neophyte & Evil Activities – Alles Kapot 2:06:45

33 Masters Of Ceremony – So Fucking What? 2:08:09

34 DJ Isaac – Fuckin’ Boots 2:09:45

35 Obliterator – Break It Down 2:11:15

36 DJ Gizmo & The Dark Raver – Whoomps! 2:12:23

37 DJ Isaac – Dumcore 2:13:54

38 Masters Of Ceremony – A Way Of Life (DJ Promo Remix) 2:15:59

39 DJ Waxweazle – Come With Me 2:17:29

40 Square Dimensione – Baddest Muthafucker (Buzzy’s Anthem Mix) 2:18:58

41 DJ Isaac & Pagan – 2 Definitions 2:21:20

42 Ferocious – Get On Up 2:22:38

43 Tony Salmonelli – Hey! (The Prophet Remix) 2:24:16

44 El Bruto – Hypnotizing (Hard Mix) 2:26:04

45 The Prophet – Alright Here We Go! 2:27:53

46 Bodylotion – Fuck Martina 2:29:52

47 Ferocious – Devastated 2:31:48

48 Neophyte – Back In My Brain 2:33:30

49 T.O.P.D.R.O.P. – Achtung (Rob Gee Remix) 2:34:52

50 Bodylotion – Mellow Moeni Mauwe 2:36:19

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...