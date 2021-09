Slow Podcast #85

by

Ruslan Dudaev

This image from our 2018 “Spy Tower Stage” at our Teufelsberg Picnic in Berlin represents the strength and freedom we feel when we listen to slow music …Thank you Ruslan Dudaev for a melodic, emotional slow-drive through your style. We just LOVE it!

