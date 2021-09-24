Nic Fanciulli & Retna – This Is Life

Next up on Saved Records is a release that we have been super excited to share with you, and one that label boss Nic Fanciulli has been hammering in every set. We welcome RETNA to the family who teams up with Nic to deliver their brand-new collaborative single, ‘This Is Life’. Although fairly early on in his career with his first release surfacing in 2019, RETNA has gone on to release on some of the most respected labels in the industry including Toolroom, Mr. Carter, Virago Records & Toolroom Trax alongside his own label BOTAR Records and has received support from established artists including Adam Beyer, Skream, Carlo Lio, De La Swing, Ida Engberg, Huxley and more. ‘This Is Life’ showcases RETNA’s distinctive raw and intrusive dancefloor sound with hypnotic vocal chants and a grooving bassline combined with Nic Fanciulli’s Afro drums, rave-inspired synths, thundering kicks, and a rumbling low end throughout. Make sure you turn this one up loud!

