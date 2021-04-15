Balance Selections 163: Eric Lune

For more info: https://ift.tt/3bATtpB

Eric Lune is a Melbourne based producer with a passion for emotive dance music.

In the short space of a few years, he amassed an impressive string of releases on prestigious labels such as Guy Mantzur’s Plattenbank, Sound Avenue, and Proton. Eric’s ability to write hit tracks is showcased in ‘Benji’ which exploded him on the scene in 2018. But it was 2019’s ‘Embers’ that took him to new heights, being touted as one of the biggest progressive house tracks of that year.

With constant plays from industry elites such as Hernan Cattaneo, Nick Warren, Eelke Kleijn & more, there’s no doubt Eric has cemented his place in a new emerging era of progressive house producers & DJs.

