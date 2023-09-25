Forever Young (127 Min. Mixtape)

Forever Young / 2023
Solee´s favourite tracks from his DJ sets & mixtapes on Spotify:
spoti.fi/35rJMrp
https://ift.tt/WxdzGFA
https://ift.tt/udFBHlo
TRACKLIST:
01 Joseph Ray – Blue Nights
02 tba
03 Stone Van Brooken & Marcus Cito – Rej
04 Olivier Giacomotto – Lose Control
05 Losless – Across Evidence (“Its a Fine Day” Solee Edit)
06 Paige – Breathwork
07 Lake Avalon – Velorum
08 Carlo Whale – Ephemeral
09 tba
10 Tim Walche – Opia
11 tba
12 Einmusik – Arrival
13 Robert Babicz – One Mind (Jerome Isma-Ae remix)
14 Solee – Euphoria
15 Eze Ramirez – Dark Waves
16 tba
17 Paul Kalkbrenner – Schwer
18 Gaia – Tuvan (Avira Remix)
19 Solee – Tanz der Planeten
20 Quivver & Dave Seaman – Liquid Nights
21 Estiva – Via Infinita
22 Stephan Zovsky – Ibish
23 Solee – Our Lives
24 tba
25 tba
26 Kolsch – An Amazing