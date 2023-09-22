Dear listener 🖤🤍🖤⁠

I was invited to play “Tauron Nowa Muzyka” festival in Poland this year and when I saw the lineup, I was intrigued at how varied and eclectic it was.⁠

As my slot at the club Stage was the closing set on Sunday morning, I had the idea to summarize the festival in my set. So on the train to Katowice I started digging into all the artists whom I didn’t already know and put a set together that consists only of music from artists who performed at this year’s edition of the festival.

It was a bit of work and a challenge given the limited amount of time I had to prepare, but it was quite a lot of fun and I want to share it with you!

🙏🏻

🫶🏿

✌️⁠

P.S. I know many of you are waiting for this year‘s Fusion set to be released. Don’t worry, it will happen.⁠

In the meantime, you’re invited to try on this one.

