Live from Indo Warehouse March 25 at Avant Gardner

This is my set from Indo Warehouse: Festival of Love, which took place on March 25, 2023 at Brooklyn’s iconic Avant Gardner. My set was from 2-4Am, playing to a sold out crowd of more than 3000 people.

For more information on me and Indo Warehouse, please visit the following links:

https://ift.tt/H7FhDZc

https://ift.tt/ULHl4Zh

Tracklist

1. CIOZ – Harakat b/w Brown is Beautiful (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Edit featuring Soof)

2. SHM, Fred Again, Future – Turn On the Lights (Kunal Merchant’s Pasoori Teaser Edit)

3. Ivory (IT) – Pasoori (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Pasoori edit)

4. Toto Chiavetta – Rational Utopia (Original Mix)

5. WhoMadeWho – Never Alone (Patrice Bäumel Remix)

6. Gilad Benamram – Impossible Love (Guy Mantzur, Tamir Regev Remix)

7. Lectroluv – Dream Drums (Joeski Remix) (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Lemonade Edit)

8. Tal Fussman – Back Up (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Jus Dance edit)

9. Audiojack – Just A Moment (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Bhoomi edit ft. Shakthisree Gopalan)

10. Bizen Lopez – I Love Buttons (Original Mix)

11. Ivory (IT) – Feelin’ (Club Edit)

12. Wallace – Took My Heart Away

13. Re.You – Nothing More (Santiago Garcia & Kadosh Remix) (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Edit ft. Rini)

14. Adam Port, Monolink – Point of No Return (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse edit)

15. andhim – Dance Again

16. Culoe Du Song – Y.O.U.D. (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse edit)

17. Ed One – Dissection (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse edit)

18. Paso Doble, Fabio Aurea – One Man (Original Mix)

19. MA_JI – Unchain (Kunal Merchant’s Indo Warehouse Pathaan edit)

20. Starving Yet Full, The Spirit Project – Find Your Way (Sparrow & Barbossa Extended Remix)

21. Adriatique, Delhia De France, Marino Canal – Home (Original Mix)

22. Solique – Burn Through

23. Asha Bhosle, Rusha & Blizza – Dum Maro Dum (Reprise)

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...