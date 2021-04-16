Wuza Waves #044 – HOVR

Wuza Waves #44 proudly presenting HOVR. Rising star in Berlins music scene and resident DJ at legendary KitKat club – we love this one!

This podcast is filled with groove and emotions. Recorded at home in a space of comfort, HOVR felt confident enough to showcase more of his self produced work. Contrary to the harder tones he likes to play in clubs, this one comes straight from a feel-good place.

„I am really looking forward to summer – however this one will turn out – and have tried to capture that feeling in the set. Especially with the two disco tracks at the end, which for me burst with optimism.“

We feel it, too!

HOVR – unreleased

David Hasert – Schwaermer (Kalipo Remix)

Parallels, Fulltone – How Can I Resist

HOVR – Piano Man (out on 7.5.)

Schlepp Geist – Synchronized Lies

Shai T – Where The Heart Is

Djuma Soundsystem – Parga (Mezomo Remix)

Guzy feat. HOVR – unreleased

Monkey Safari – Safe

Zone+ – Vientos

Volen Sentir – Vdol Po Rechenke

Hidalgo – Phases

Rayko – Dance

Alex Rossi feat. Jo Wedin – Tutto va bene

HOVR

SC: @hovrmusic

Insta: instagram.com/hovrmusic/

FB: facebook.com/hovrmusic

