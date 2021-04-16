Wuza Waves #44 proudly presenting HOVR. Rising star in Berlins music scene and resident DJ at legendary KitKat club – we love this one!
This podcast is filled with groove and emotions. Recorded at home in a space of comfort, HOVR felt confident enough to showcase more of his self produced work. Contrary to the harder tones he likes to play in clubs, this one comes straight from a feel-good place.
„I am really looking forward to summer – however this one will turn out – and have tried to capture that feeling in the set. Especially with the two disco tracks at the end, which for me burst with optimism.“
We feel it, too!
HOVR – unreleased
David Hasert – Schwaermer (Kalipo Remix)
Parallels, Fulltone – How Can I Resist
HOVR – Piano Man (out on 7.5.)
Schlepp Geist – Synchronized Lies
Shai T – Where The Heart Is
Djuma Soundsystem – Parga (Mezomo Remix)
Guzy feat. HOVR – unreleased
Monkey Safari – Safe
Zone+ – Vientos
Volen Sentir – Vdol Po Rechenke
Hidalgo – Phases
Rayko – Dance
Alex Rossi feat. Jo Wedin – Tutto va bene
HOVR
SC: @hovrmusic
Insta: instagram.com/hovrmusic/
FB: facebook.com/hovrmusic
Wuza Waves #044 – HOVR
