EG.926 Bart van Rijn

For more info and download visit: https://bit.ly/3RQyxk5

“With this mix I wanted to select music in different styles between 124-130 BPM. Some dubby, stripped back from Per Hammer, Steve O’ Sullivan to begin with, and building the mix step by step to keep the tension/pressure.

I added some fresh promos from Azzecca and Soultask that will be released very soon. Also an unreleased track from myself! that fits perfectly in this mix (as I speak for myself ) for the transition to Damon Jee. Followed up an ‘older’ track from El_Txef_A that I (finally) could finally use in a mix. Listened to it many times since it was released in 2013, but never had the chance to play it.

Afterward a remix from Josh Wink to keep the excitement, then a vocal track (remix) from Azzecca. Sporadic I play tracks with vocals, but I liked this one though, and what a climax after that break… I did not expect this when first listening so that’s why I wanted to add it to the mix. To finalize the mix a track from Archie Ward that was released on the label Running Back, in November 2022, and the newest Fort Romeau, ‘Be With You’. A very fine romantic piece of 9 minutes.”

Follow https://ift.tt/udFbI32

