Gabriel Ananda & Michael Walken – Peace Agreement

Hello Soulful Techno lovers I am UK based artist Michael Walken.

I first started getting into the minimal techno and electro from places like Germany properly around 2004/2005 I believe, Gabriel Ananda was incidentally one of the very first artists I remember really loving the sound of. I believe Ihre Personliche Glucksmelodie was one of the first I heard. I had been moving through genres of dance music since being around 11 after hearing The Prodigy. But when I first heard Gabriel and this blend of minimalist techno and electro I immediately loved the playful hooks and upbeat melodies and electronic sounds. The techno I had heard before was mainly through big bands such as Underworld and The Prodigy but really got excited by this fresh upbeat melodic european sound.

So getting speaking to Gabriel last year, being one of my favourite and first techno artists I heard was very exciting. Gabriel liked the first track I sent, which spurred me on too make more. Firstly I had a middle eastern riff that I jammed which went on to be Peace In The Middle East. Definitely my finest solo work to date. I am no Bob Dylan but I always loved the protest song so Peace In The Middle East really just became a subtle protest song I suppose. I think it has drama and beauty, and the silence and undisturbed music that peace can bring in the interlude in the main breakdown.

The second track Peace Agreement leads on from Peace In The Middle East. Imagining there has been a long standing Peace Agreement which sticks. I was lucky enough and completely bowled over when Gabriel said he would collaborate on this track. I have had some great feedback in the past from some big names such as Hernan Cattaneo, SLAM, Orbital, BIllie Ray Martin but being able too actually throw ideas round and collaborate on the same track as someone of Gabriels calibre and a favourite artist of mine was a dream come true! This led to it being much deeper and warmer in its ambience with a much better structure and a track I will be immensely proud of.

Lastly I already had a very dreamy electronica folky track that I remixed for a friend J.Perkins which Gabriel liked the vibe of immediately. And in corona times I think some warm optimism like this would be welcome. I think it leads on nicely on the ep, starting with drama imagining peace and by the end in a warm daydream in an almost perfect world.

Thanks Gabriel and Soulful Techno for giving me the chance to showcase myself. I hope people enjoy!

