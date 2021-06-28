Be Svendsen live at Mount Nemrut, in Türkiye for Cercle
Be Svendsen playing an exclusive live set from Mount Nemrut, Türkiye for Cercle, in partnership with Go Türkiye.
☞ Cercle Records
Be Svendsen – Nemrut: https://ift.tt/3dgpyFF
☞ Be Svendsen
https://ift.tt/3jyx1nB
https://ift.tt/35UznoH
https://ift.tt/2vqheNw
37°58’57.1″N 38°44’31.1″E
Video credits:
Artist: Be Svendsen
Venue: Mount Nemrut, in Türkiye
Produced by Cercle
Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla
Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla
Director of photography: Mathieu Glissant
Drone pilots: Alexis Olas
FPV drone: Filip Petronijević
Sound mastering: Antoine Guest
Production team: Anaïs De Framond, Dan Aufseesser, Armand Prouhèze
Communication: Pol Souchier & Bérénice Saïag
Graphic Design: Anaëlle Rouquette
Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan
Chief Financial Officer: Andy Cheremond
Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)
Photographer : Marko Obradovic Edge
—
Labels:
☞ Bar 25 Music Label
https://ift.tt/2U2fGsb
Special thanks to:
Pieter Ridder
Alperen Demirdöğer
Mehmethan Kelkit
Aslı Çay
Serdar Şenay
Beste Erünal
Maral Engür
Melis Deniz
Tuğçe Özgen
Sinem Özyalçin
Yakup Demir
We are NL
Hans Deinklang
Music for dreams
Acker
Bar25
Iboga
Sol Selectas
Acid Pauli
Sweet Music
Galerie Joseph
______
This artistic performance has been recorded live.
______
