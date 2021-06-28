Be Svendsen live at Mount Nemrut, in Türkiye for Cercle

Be Svendsen playing an exclusive live set from Mount Nemrut, Türkiye for Cercle, in partnership with Go Türkiye.

☞ Be Svendsen

37°58’57.1″N 38°44’31.1″E

Video credits:

Artist: Be Svendsen

Venue: Mount Nemrut, in Türkiye

Produced by Cercle

Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla

Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla

Director of photography: Mathieu Glissant

Drone pilots: Alexis Olas

FPV drone: Filip Petronijević

Sound mastering: Antoine Guest

Production team: Anaïs De Framond, Dan Aufseesser, Armand Prouhèze

Communication: Pol Souchier & Bérénice Saïag

Graphic Design: Anaëlle Rouquette

Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan

Chief Financial Officer: Andy Cheremond

Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)

Photographer : Marko Obradovic Edge

—

Labels:

☞ Bar 25 Music Label

https://ift.tt/2U2fGsb

Special thanks to:

Pieter Ridder

Alperen Demirdöğer

Mehmethan Kelkit

Aslı Çay

Serdar Şenay

Beste Erünal

Maral Engür

Melis Deniz

Tuğçe Özgen

Sinem Özyalçin

Yakup Demir

We are NL

Hans Deinklang

Music for dreams

Acker

Bar25

Iboga

Sol Selectas

Acid Pauli

Sweet Music

Galerie Joseph

______

This artistic performance has been recorded live.

______

