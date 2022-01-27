Premiere: Matthias Meyer – Touch Of Magic [Strangely Enough]

Release date: Jan.28/22

Berlin-based electronic icon Matthias Meyer returns with the second release on his Strangely Enough label, the sumptuous two track EP, ’The Choir’ and it’s a pleasure to welcome him to Getting Deeper with today’s special 80s inspired glitchy uplifter – a premiere of Touch of Magic.

Following Matthias Meyer’s hugely acclaimed ‘Sweet Ease’ / ‘Hybrid Society’ collaboration with Budakid on Watergate Records which reached No.1 on Beatport Indie Dance and was accompanied by Matthias Meyer touring worldwide, ’The Choir’ EP showcases the Berlin-based artist’s trademark diverse and eclectic sound, whilst brimming full of emotion and energy.

The deep and stirring title track ’The Choir’ is a highly original and mesmeric opener whose centrepiece is a euphoric, yet poignant church choir refrain which shimmers and pulsates throughout, beautifully deployed alongside the tougher edged beats which drive the hypnotic cut. This truly remarkable track is certain to become a highlight of DJ sets over the coming months, whether played at a beach party in Mexico, or in a stadium arena concert.

’Touch Of Magic’ complements ‘The Choir’ perfectly, as ‘80s inspired synths and glitchy beats move up a tempo, whilst the choral elements are softened alongside addictive stabbing percussion and sparkling, cascading chords.

Meyer’s debut label release, ‘Strangely Enough’, was released in Spring 2021 and included support from RÜFÜS DU SOL, Solomun, Sasha, Adriatique, Rampa, and James Grant, amongst others.

