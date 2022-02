Sonne, Strand und Meer Guest Mix #180 by Mark Farry Sonne, Strand und Meer Guest Mix #180 by Mark Farry Mark is a producer and DJ based in Southern California who seeks to provide a musical experience beyond the ordinary, but let’s let the music do the talking. Follow the artist: soundcloud.com/markfarry https://ift.tt/pEjcJZs62 Follow Sonne, Strand und Meer: @sonnestrandundmeer https://ift.tt/LABs3jvGf https://ift.tt/pXlbkxuej

8dayCast 330 – Yohoros – Treasures Festival @ Tulum – 2022 Submit your track, mix for repost or premiere? ➩promo@8day.ca Stream our Playlist on Spotify: bit.ly/8daymtl ♩ ♪ ♫ ∞ ♥ Download this mix for free here: 👉 https://ift.tt/3G0bKur 👈 ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ Follow Yohoros > @michaelohros Beatport > https://ift.tt/3ulXmHP FB > https://ift.tt/3tjVyh2 Panamanian DJ and producer, Yohoros recorded his set @ Treasures Festival @ […]

Nelly Furtado – Say It Right (Santiago Garcia Remix) Free Download This is my gift for you on 2022. FREE DOWNLOAD: https://ift.tt/3qEXmDr @santiagogarcia https://ift.tt/2LIsRaE https://ift.tt/2EYjzCV

Premiere: Matthias Meyer – Touch Of Magic [Strangely Enough] Release date: Jan.28/22 Berlin-based electronic icon Matthias Meyer returns with the second release on his Strangely Enough label, the sumptuous two track EP, ’The Choir’ and it’s a pleasure to welcome him to Getting Deeper with today’s special 80s inspired glitchy uplifter – a premiere of Touch of Magic. Matthias Meyer @matthias-meyer facebook.com/matthiasmeyermusic instagram.com/matthiasmeyermusic Strangely […]