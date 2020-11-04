333 Sessions 011 – Stevie Strafford

Words from Stevie: Was a great pleasure and honour to be asked by the guys from flow-music to create a 333 mix , I am so impressed with the artists and mixes so far an the fan base they have quickly created , so a bit about the mix , it been sculptured from old and new tracks I have looked at over the lockdown in Melbourne . It starts with a more downtempo feel as it trips along following my mood as i was putting it together , it moves to an increased tempo with some remixes on the fly in there , something from a friend not released , an some old favs with a twist !! Hope you enjoy it and thanks again FLOW MUISC ! – Stevie xx love is love ♾

