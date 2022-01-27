8dayCast 330 – Yohoros – Treasures Festival @ Tulum – 2022

Submit your track, mix for repost or premiere? ➩promo@8day.ca
Stream our Playlist on Spotify: bit.ly/8daymtl ♩ ♪ ♫ ∞ ♥
Download this mix for free here: 👉 https://ift.tt/3G0bKur 👈
☁️ ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ Follow Yohoros > @michaelohros
Beatport > https://ift.tt/3ulXmHP
FB > https://ift.tt/3tjVyh2
Panamanian DJ and producer, Yohoros recorded his set @ Treasures Festival @ Tulum. He is definitely a rising name having releases in labels such as Pipe & Pochet, Dream Culture, and Shango, his music has been supported by the lights of Monolink, Sabo and other great artist… Stay tuned for future releases!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
All 8day premieres:
https://ift.tt/2hZyN13
All 8day podcasts:
https://ift.tt/2i4zDtw
All Free Download:
https://ift.tt/2m9MMzC
Releases Out now on 8day’s imprint!
https://ift.tt/2pbwFax