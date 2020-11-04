Jonathan Kaspar – “Kottenforst” for RAMBALKOSHE

For several days, we were writing a long text for this set about how important it is to ask yourself a lot of questions and find answers for them. Then @jonathankaspar sent us his three-hour mix, and all our questions and answers faded away. We truly want all of you to feel the mental connection we feel every time our artists send us the sets and we listen to them for the first time.

fb.me/kasparjonathan

instagram.com/jonathankaspar

fb.me/rambalkoshe.yvn

instagram.com/rambal.koshe

illustration by: Khoren Matevosyan

