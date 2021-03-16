PREMIERE > Rafael Cerato – Swag (Bawrut Remix)[SINCOPAT]

The prolific artist Rafael Cerato lands on Sincopat with an energetic outstanding
EP that includes an avant-garde remix by Italian born but Spain based maestro
Bawrut.
Swag it’s like a roller coaster ride that masterfully opens the EP, the Bawrut’s
remix brings it to a new level of conceptualism and space to enjoy, preferably to be
enjoyed with very loud speakers in a club.
The Magic continues the journey with a strong indie flavour and superb vocals.
Was not easy to select the order of the tracks on this release and Ritual it is
another good proof of that, pulsating percussive synths perfectly executed and a
great vocals by Thomas Gandey make of the track another bomb.
Rotor closes this timeless EP with a catchy melody that will be hard to get out of
your head once you listen.
Enjoy!
Tracklist:
1. Swag
2. Swag (Bawrut remix)
3. The Magic
4. Ritual feat. Thomas Gandey
5. Rotor
