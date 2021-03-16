PREMIERE > Rafael Cerato – Swag (Bawrut Remix)[SINCOPAT]

The prolific artist Rafael Cerato lands on Sincopat with an energetic outstanding

EP that includes an avant-garde remix by Italian born but Spain based maestro

Bawrut.

Swag it’s like a roller coaster ride that masterfully opens the EP, the Bawrut’s

remix brings it to a new level of conceptualism and space to enjoy, preferably to be

enjoyed with very loud speakers in a club.

The Magic continues the journey with a strong indie flavour and superb vocals.

Was not easy to select the order of the tracks on this release and Ritual it is

another good proof of that, pulsating percussive synths perfectly executed and a

great vocals by Thomas Gandey make of the track another bomb.

Rotor closes this timeless EP with a catchy melody that will be hard to get out of

your head once you listen.

Enjoy!

Tracklist:

1. Swag

2. Swag (Bawrut remix)

3. The Magic

4. Ritual feat. Thomas Gandey

5. Rotor

BUY HERE > https://ift.tt/3vvXuFw

SPOTIFY > https://ift.tt/3tejTW2

Catalogue NºSync93

Artwork by Junya Matsuyama

Beatport Exclusive 2 weeks

Distribution by Beatport / The Orchad

Published by Systematic Recordings GmbH

Master by Pobla – www.pobla.es

Label contact: Marc / Sincopat – info@sincopat.com

@sincopat

https://ift.tt/1MUyQUU

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...