Get Physical Radio – September 2023 (mixed by Rockin Moroccin)

September’s Get Physical radio show sees London based artist Rockin Moroccin take to the airwaves with a brand new mix of GP essentials. Nabz, the man behind the Rockin Moroccin moniker has been responsible for some killer singles recently, including his version of ‘You Got the Love’ which received BBC Radio 1 support. Here, he shows his skills as DJ and selector as he picks a series of gems from the label. Tracks from Birds of Mind, Monkey Safari and Ryan Murgatroyd rub shoulders with remixes from SIS, Armonica and Verlk. Add in the aforementioned Rockin Morrocin single, a double bill from label co-founder M.A.N.D.Y & Booka Shade and a collaborative winner from West & Hill, Soulroots and Soul Star and you have a mix to bring some real melody to your September days.

Tracklist:

01 Birds of Mind – Just Let Go

02 West & Hill, Soulroots, Soul Star – The World Goes Round

03 M.A.N.D.Y. vs Booka Shade feat. Laurie Anderson – O Superman (SIS Remix)

04 Monkey Safari – Palomar

05 Birds of Mind – Mi Pena

06 PAUZA, Arema Arega – Caliente (Monkey Safari Remix)

07 M.A.N.D.Y. vs Booka Shade – Body Language (Remaster)

08 Ryan Murgatroyd – iKalimba (Armoinca Remix)

09 Rockin Moroccin – You Got The Love

10 Los Abuelos De La Nada – Himno De Mi Corazón (Verlk Remix)

