Some good things come to life when you least anticipate them.

Music-wise, I have never been happier. The ability to explore diverse genres, styles, and tempos has always been a dream of me. Thank you Kater for inviting me to debut on Hopper on such a special date and time. And thank you to all of you crazy dancers setting everything on fire with your energy.

🔥🔥🔥

Kater Blau Birthday Party, 25.08. 20203 00-03 Heinz Hopper

