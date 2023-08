FUSION FESTIVAL 2023

what a ride! thanks to our crew Bachstelzen and everybody involved helping to make this happen.

thanks to Fusion and thanks to all those beautiful ravers.

still the best place in the world!!

and thank you to all the artists and guest who respect the no foto policy.

this is a huge and such an important thing that keeps Fusion a free and safe place, so please think twice about posting your fotos or videos!

<3

