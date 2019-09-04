Picked Sound: JD Twitch @ Fusion Seebühne 2019

Attention! Treat yourself with JD Twitch’s set from Fusion Festival 2019.

We are more than happy that it finally worked out to invite him over from Glasgow. Listening to this set explains you why. But there are more reasons to it.

This guy is DJ’ing for more than 30 years. Together with JG Wilkes he was behind ‘Optimo Espacio’ which was a weekly Sunday-night club based in Glasgow’s Sub Club from 1997 until 2010. Since then they continued to tour as Optimo from one great venue to another.

Twitch co-runs (sub-)labels like Optimo Music, Optimo Trax, OM Disco Plate, OM Digital Dancefloor, Selva Discos, So Low, Autonomous Africa, Against Fascism Trax . . . . . .

This list does not claim to be complete as there is certainly much more. So do your homework and dig deep.

Hi Keith it was a pleasure. This won’t be the last time we see us for sure!

@Twitch

@optimo-music

http://www.optimo.co.uk

