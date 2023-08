What an honor to play the very last set at Fusion Festival at Panne Eichel Bachstelzen. I have so many amazing memories and i am so grateful for every second we shared together. I think it was the most challenging set i played i wanted to make it special and perfect and i put a lot of pressure on myself. doesn’t need to be perfect but it should be fun and it comes from the heart!

Thank you all for the energy and support.

Love Britta

