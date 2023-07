SATURDAY July 15th 2023

34 °C and Sunny

Temperatures where your body demands the only logical consequence:

To be thrown into the refreshing bliss of water.

Instead you went to an even hotter place, beautifully lit to draw you in.

Just to find two guys joyfully nodding their heads and sharing sekt, smokes and fine selected tunes.

Enjoy the sound of heatwaves they recorded at kopfüber floor Sunday morning.

Artwork by Asai Chu

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...