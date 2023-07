For more info: https://ift.tt/FPIs0Ur

@jodybarrmusic

Jody Barr is a name you’ll no doubt find familiar. Whether through his music electrifying the dance floor in a Sasha or Laurent Garnier set, through the airwaves via George Fitzgerald on Radio 1, or at one of his own gigs at the likes of fabric’s Room 1, Space Ibiza, Bunker in Derry; the Welsh producer has already carved his mark deep into the musical landscape.

