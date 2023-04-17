HMWL Premiere: Uone – Project MK Ultra (Original Mix) [BEAT & PATH]

Australian music producer and promoter https://ift.tt/VJ3K0df is set to release his upcoming album, “Phantom Whistler,” which promises to be a mystical and adventurous experience. “Project MK Ultra” – one of the first singles from the album features digestible melodies that are swirled around a harmonica, a trademark whistle, and a vocal discussing past wrongs done by those in power. The album’s opening track, “Universal Wisdom,” sees The Phantom Whistler acting as a medicine man, imparting spiritual lessons amidst a lattice of synths and sounds.

The album takes the listener on a journey through the Wild West, with “Strike a Match” being a seductive track that offers a middle finger to stifling authority, with guitars dripping in chorus pedals and a fat 4/4 engine. UONE has gained a reputation as a counter-culture iconoclast, and “Phantom Whistler” promises to be an intriguing addition to his already impressive discography.

https://ift.tt/9hlb7vE

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...