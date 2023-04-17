about : river – Three Glasses of Wine (Powel Remix) [Sound Avenue]

Buy / Stream “Three Drops Of Dopamine (Remixes)” here:

Beatport: https://ift.tt/wOGbs3C

Spotify: https://ift.tt/bDsBV2c

Madloch’s Sound Avenue imprint continues a strong spring season by showcasing new interpretations of ‘Three Drops of Dopamine’ by about : river. Released in May of last year, the artist EP found the prolific father and son duo crafting some of their most immersive productions to date. The three-track showcase went on to receive play and support from a wide assortment of fans and industry tastemakers, ultimately cementing the Estonian outfit as one of electronic music’s most inimitable duos. Now, ten months on from the EP’s release, Sound Avenue invites Powel, Haen and Secretly Famous to re-imagine the project for the 2023 spring / summer season.

Returning to the label and providing the lone interpretation of ‘Three Glasses of Wine’ is Powel. With a career that now spans over a decade, Berlin based artist Powel has continued to delight organic house aficionados with his releases via All Day I Dream, Anjunadeep, Do Not Sit and more. As a favourite of the genre’s tastemakers, Powel made his Sound Avenue debut in 2019 with a gorgeous rendition of ‘Pearl’ by Paula OS. A groovy yet impassioned take on the track that earned praise from Eelke Kleijn, Nick Warren, Modd, Roy Rosenfeld and Sasha. 2022 would see Powel make a return to the label with an equally impressive take on Mariner + Domingo’s ‘I Still Remember’. Now following a remix for Pablo Bolivar’s Seven Villas, Powel lands back on Sound Avenue with a spirited take on ‘Three Glasses of Wine’. Bringing a newfound approach to the track, Powel takes inspiration from the pacey yet musical original, remodeling the track into a smooth slice of organic techno. Complete with firing percussive arrangements, robust rhythms, creamy keys and a soulful lead motif, it’s a timeless energy-rush for the ages – one where Powel lands sounding more elusive than ever.

Written by Mitch Alexander | www.releasepromo.com

Mastered by Subnode | subnodemusic(at)gmail.com

Follow Sound Avenue:

• Bandcamp: https://ift.tt/MVt3wDR

• Facebook: https://ift.tt/pxSdbOL

• Instagram: https://ift.tt/7W4vJLZ

• Youtube: http://youtube.com/user/SoundAvenueTV

• Spotify: https://ift.tt/xRKDh4a

• Merch: http://bit.ly/soundavenue_t-shirts

• Submithub: https://ift.tt/5A20kGI

Follow our Spotify playlists:

• Back Catalog: https://ift.tt/bDsBV2c

• Progressive House: https://bit.ly/progressivehouse_sa

• Organic House: https://bit.ly/organichouse_sa

• Deeper Underground: https://bit.ly/deeperunderground_sa

• Ambient: https://bit.ly/ambient_sa

• Lo-Fi Music: https://bit.ly/lofi_sa

• Mixes: https://bit.ly/mixes_sa

Free Downloads Compilations:

• https://ift.tt/rnobTRc

• https://ift.tt/d2x4vAN

• https://ift.tt/Af2Rs5K

• https://ift.tt/pGXsinU

• https://ift.tt/1tFlhv5

To submit demos, send a private Soundcloud link to demo(at)soundavenue.be.

#progressivehouse #soundavenue #soundavenuelabelgroup #aboutriver #powel #secretlyfamous #haen

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...