MUSIC WITH SLEEVES W/ VIKTOR TALKING MACHINE #003

Wow! I could’ve had a Podcast with Viktor Talking Machine.
Taking a break? The following 60 minutes are a healthful blend of 8 different vitamines that sound terrific and is naturally low in calories. Only 35 calories per hour. Remember, the time to think of having this show is before you’ve had somehting else.
Tracklist
01 Leonardo Das Cabrio – Le Homard (ft. Boki & Fara46)
02 40 Thieves – Don’t Turn It Off feat. Qzen (Session Victim & Bella Boo Remixes)
03 Bondax x Dur Dur Band – Yabaal To London
04 Viktor Talking Machine – unreleased
05 Lis Sarroca – Daft Disc
06 Alexander Robotnick – Undicidisco (Prins Thomas Diskomiks)
07 A-Trak – Spit (Amine Edge & DANCE Edit)
08 A-Trak & Lee Foss – Free (ft. Uncle Chucc) (Emanuel Satie Remix)
09 Maxi Meraki – Dare Your Move
10 DJ Psychiatre – It Is Your Only Choice