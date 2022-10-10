Radio Butzke (Guest Mix + Interview) [Sep 2022]

I recently had the huge honor and privilege of being featured on Radio Butzke in Berlin with host @Solvane (Ritter Butzke resident and 1/2 of Prismode & Solvane)
Radio Butzke airs every Saturday on Fritz:
https://ift.tt/PgxuBMi
01. Corren Cavini – Crying Synthesizer (Extended Mix / DE Edit) [DAYS like NIGHTS]
02. Esphyr – Voiny Svitla (2Special Remix / DE Edit) [Transpecta]
03. Daniel Portman – Ally Of The Good (Extended Mix) [Enormous Tunes]
04. Paravorik – Leave It All Behind (Original Mix / DE Edit) [Beatfreak Recordings]
05. Einmusik – Small Stone (Original Mix / DE Edit) [Einmusika]
06. Teho – Unlocked (Einmusik Remix / DE Edit) [Labo T]
07. Who Else – Deep Blue Sea (Darin Epsilon Remix) [Family Piknik Music]
08. Matchy – Find The Line (Original Mix / DE Edit) [Beyond Now]
09. Camelphat & Mathame – Believe (Extended Mix / DE Edit) [Astralwerks]
10. Ben Böhmer – Fade To Blue (Matador Extended Mix / DE Edit) [Anjunadeep]
11. John Digweed & Nick Muir – Stand Still (Jonathan Kaspar Remix / DE Edit) [Bedrock]
12. Far Distance – Alfa Centauri (Original Mix) [Perspectives Digital]
13. Hayden James & Cassian feat. Elderbrook – On Your Own (Fort Romeau’s Darkside Dub / DE Edit) [Future Classic]
14. Aaron Suiss & Mayro – What You Believe (Modeplex Remix) [Perspectives Digital]
