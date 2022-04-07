Behind LOKD Doors 23 – Mattmosphere

≠≠≠≠≠≠≠≠

We meet with unusual events this year, be it a haze in winter, or more like a late snowfall in spring. We are so happy to host our next mixtape by our dear friend Mattmosphere.

In the past we know Matt for his special sound and way of playing music. Based mainly on ambient and experimental atmospheres. Today he has given us an extraordinary set that represents the sound that is usually directed towards clubs and dancefloors, perhaps as a celebration of having them back after a long wait. Us being big fans of minimal and house, could not feel a better fit.

Many thanks to Matt for this wonder, and welcome to our family.

@mattmosphere

https://ift.tt/Owdrf3h

https://ift.tt/a7CXZuD

