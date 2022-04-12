Release date: April 8th, 2022

Available Formats: 12″ VINYL / DIGITAL

STREAM/LISTEN/BUY: https://ift.tt/scbdKLJ

@manoletough found the original Muddy Funster so boring that he ran out of cigarettes. Even as a non-smoker! With his congenial version of this evergreens, this deranged pig forces his cranky perception on us and takes us into a mystical world in which no two stones are alike, but whose unique construction represents an earthquake-proof pyramid of love whose dimensions have perfect relationships to the size of the earth and to mathematical laws.

TRACKLIST – PAMPA038

DJ Koze – Drone me up, Flashy feat. Sophia Kennedy (&ME Remix)

DJ Koze – Muddy Funster (Mano Le Tough Fuzzy Munster Remix)

DJ Koze – Illumination feat. Róisín Murphy (Mano Le Tough Needs A Birra Light Remix)

