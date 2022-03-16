1. Lancelot – 7am in The Afternoon [Toy Tonics]
2. DJ T. – An Arab in Beverly Hills [Get Physical]
3. Komenda – Tunno (INVŌKER Remix) [Applied Magic]
4. Downtown Party Network – Disco Ball Drama [Future Boogie]
5. Vander & Benjamin Sacks – I Hear The Music [Klassified]
6. Kino Todo, SOLI – Space Sum feat. Soli (DJ Tennis Remix) [Blue Shadow]
7. Andy Anderson – ID
8. Tunnelvisions – A Thousand [Diynamic]
9. Nariz, Leibo & Zarhi – Illusion [Madorasindahouse]
10. Parallells & Nicolas Masseyeff – ID
11. Felipe Van Lagerback – Trust (Marcus Meinhardt Remix) [The Other Side]
12. Maga, Sean Doron & Tim Engelhart – You & I, Paradise [Scenarios]
13. Amyn – Banook [Mood Family]
14. Joy Wellboy – Dreams Stay Dreams (Marcuss Worgull Remix) [Fayer]
15. Mâhfoud – I Wish I Met You Sooner, My Enemy [Klassified]
Parallells: The Crosstown Mix Show 046
