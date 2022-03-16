Parallells: The Crosstown Mix Show 046

1. Lancelot – 7am in The Afternoon [Toy Tonics]

2. DJ T. – An Arab in Beverly Hills [Get Physical]

3. Komenda – Tunno (INVŌKER Remix) [Applied Magic]

4. Downtown Party Network – Disco Ball Drama [Future Boogie]

5. Vander & Benjamin Sacks – I Hear The Music [Klassified]

6. Kino Todo, SOLI – Space Sum feat. Soli (DJ Tennis Remix) [Blue Shadow]

7. Andy Anderson – ID

8. Tunnelvisions – A Thousand [Diynamic]

9. Nariz, Leibo & Zarhi – Illusion [Madorasindahouse]

10. Parallells & Nicolas Masseyeff – ID

11. Felipe Van Lagerback – Trust (Marcus Meinhardt Remix) [The Other Side]

12. Maga, Sean Doron & Tim Engelhart – You & I, Paradise [Scenarios]

13. Amyn – Banook [Mood Family]

14. Joy Wellboy – Dreams Stay Dreams (Marcuss Worgull Remix) [Fayer]

15. Mâhfoud – I Wish I Met You Sooner, My Enemy [Klassified]

