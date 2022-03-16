Tunnelvisions – A Thousand

Available here:

https://bit.ly/3efO9YW

www.diynamic.com

www.people-machines.com

Facebook: https://ift.tt/r1mK9BH

Release Date: 10.07.2020

The eight edition of the „Picture“ series is hosted by Dutch duo Tunnelvisions.

Founded in 2016, the DJ- and producer-team has seen a somewhat stellar ascent in

the scene in the recent time, as their positivity-focussed musical approach has been

incredibly well received by audiences across the globe.

This approach is also very present in their own productions, which are laden with

retrofuturistic sound elements and their own, tremendously catchy vocals.

Diynamic Music’s „Picture“ series is a document in time, showcasing an artist’s

current creative output in order to allow the listener to visualize and understand the

artist at a certain moment. It is not an album format, but far more than merely an EP.

“Picture” is various dancefloor-oriented facettes of one producer, shaping the imagery

that ultimately results in the listeners mind.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...