Tunnelvisions – A Thousand
https://bit.ly/3efO9YW
Release Date: 10.07.2020
The eight edition of the „Picture“ series is hosted by Dutch duo Tunnelvisions.
Founded in 2016, the DJ- and producer-team has seen a somewhat stellar ascent in
the scene in the recent time, as their positivity-focussed musical approach has been
incredibly well received by audiences across the globe.
This approach is also very present in their own productions, which are laden with
retrofuturistic sound elements and their own, tremendously catchy vocals.
Diynamic Music’s „Picture“ series is a document in time, showcasing an artist’s
current creative output in order to allow the listener to visualize and understand the
artist at a certain moment. It is not an album format, but far more than merely an EP.
“Picture” is various dancefloor-oriented facettes of one producer, shaping the imagery
that ultimately results in the listeners mind.