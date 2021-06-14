Bambi Rambo [at] Garbicz – “Per Anhalter Garbicz 2020” [ Live – Special ]

© artwork by Jim aka Bock&Fuchs ➲ contact ✉ info@bockundfuchs.com

Bambi Rambo presents Per Anhalter Garbicz 2020 [ Live – Special ]

BIO:

The traditional progression from club warm-up to international talent is a rite of passage for most DJs. But in Chloe’s instance – the opposite is true. She first came to prominence on the global burner festival circuit under her Bambi Rambio alias, making her debut at South Africa’s ‘AfrikaBurn’ in 2017 before going on to perform at Nevada’s ‘Burning Man’ a year later.

She became a staple artist of London’s Burning Man community soon after. Decompression parties and grassroots fundraisers were where she earned her stripes, before honing her craft across the capital’s club circuit in late 2019 at venues such as Mick’s Garage, The Steelyard and many more besides.

These experiences helped mould Bambi’s sound into what it is today. It feels at home in all environments: whether that be an urban warehouse or the ethereal playa of Burning Man. Regardless of the setting, her ethos behind the decks remains the same: to take those listening on a musical journey and deliver a deeply pleasurable experience in the process.

• What are your musical influences?

I Take influence from a variety of things, I love to dig in all directions and collect old songs as well as new ones and to merge genres that would not necessarily belong together and always keep it on the uplifting and energizing side of things. I am mainly into house and deep house these days but had times where I was more into the techno and progressive side of the spectrum. I like to vary and reinvent my sound pallet over time 🙂

What is your musical background?

My upbringing was steeped in musical heritage. I trained as a classical flutist from an early age, opting to drop the instrument for electronic music in my twenties. Such a transition was kind of ingrained in my family heritage – my parents had been creating mixtapes since my childhood, making tracklists from their vinyl collection and then burning them onto CD for home-listening. It has always raised my curiosity and interest in how you really create a whole soundscape from a bunch of tracks 🙂

• What makes good “afterhour”?

A good after hours is all about the enveloppoing and evolving atmosphere. You had already a wild and uplifting party but you are not yet ready to call it a night so you go to an after hour party. And you want to prolong the goodness of the night and for this you need a fun and happy crew and a warm and almost hugging music at first. Then when the sun rises you can go to the meditative type of music and sort of dreamy floaty vibes – like time gets suspended and all. Then slowly as the sun rays get brighter and warmer, you can increase the energy and add more groove and vocals and bring in the audience to dance more and more and basically wake up again for another day of dancing 🙂

• Do you have any thoughts you would like to share about your set?

Starting off on a reinterpretation of a famous French poem “les fleur du mal” this mix then drives on to all dimensions of the holy house music galaxy… 🌌 With accents of deep and cosmic, 80s synths and piano riffs, afro and oriental, the DJ set was played in the famous Polish woods in the summer by Bambi Rambo 🌳🦌. Enjoy the listening journey, wherever you are in the world right now.

Bon Voyage mes amis. 🚀💖

✘ Bambi Rambo

Soundcloud – soundcloud.com/bambi-rambo

insta – https://ift.tt/2KwLn54

