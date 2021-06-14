Tube & Berger, In.deed – Highness (Superlover Remix)

Tube & Bergers Entourage EP has been one of the most exciting releases from last year after their debut album Introlution back in 2012. All three tracks of the EP now receive new remixes by artists which have been already focused on by the label in the past months. Joeski from NYC, who appeared with his Black Door EP in August 2015 for the first time on Kittball, delivers a cool and groovy Dub of the retro-sounding In The Shadows in the original version with Ante Perry. The melodic original of Reliquia in cooperation with Paji is the basic for the Spanish German Brigante with a smooth and techy transformation in debut. Same from Berlin and the amazing Superlover, who last but not least gives his hands on Highness, with a great Nu-Disco interpretation accentuating the character of the original track together with In.deed.

