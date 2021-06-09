Ahmet Atakan – Hiraeth (snippet)

OUT ON 2021-06-11 > Excl. Beatport: https://bit.ly/Words-on-Beatport

All Stores: https://ift.tt/3it2pDh

Artist: Ahmet Atakan [ @ahmet_atakan ]

Title: Words

Catalog No: Acker Special 007

Format: Digital Single

Barcode: 4250101429507

Release: 2021-06-11

01: Ahmet Atakan – 11 – DEU672101018

02: Ahmet Atakan – December – DEU672101019

03: Ahmet Atakan – Blue Night feat. Alp Mutlu – DEU672101020

04: Ahmet Atakan – Garden Of Memories – DEU672101021

05: Ahmet Atakan – Hiraeth – DEU672101022

06: Ahmet Atakan – Mel feat. Huri – DEU672101023

Press:

There’s something distinctly poetic to the sprawling sound collages of Ahmet Atakan, which he arranges around the pounding rhythm of his kickdrum from field recordings and anecdotal samples, piano chords and string entries, the singing of humans and the chanting of machines. He conjures up abstract states of emotion and morphs them playfully into specific thoughts, gracefully mixing up soulful and intelligent vibes. All of this makes his music a perfect match for a good, loud sound system, and also for the catalogue of Acker Special. The six tracks of the Words EP add up to something reminiscent of a mini album – and rumours have it that an extensive remix project is already brewing…

Link:

http://bit.ly/AhmetAtakan-on-Spotify

https://ift.tt/1BufUaB

