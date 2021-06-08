Karotte | VJ Autopilot & VJ Proximal | All Night Long Extended Set | Harry Klein | Munich (Germany)

He captures the sometimes lost art of DJing. Karotte has grown out as one of the main figures of a music scene that’s evolved into a worldwide industry on one hand, but on the other still lacks a fundament in musical knowledge here and there. And that’s where this Frankfurt based DJ comes in. Karotte is the so-called personification of an artist who knows what it’s all about.

Mesmerizing crowds for over twenty years now, bridging distances that have been created between DJ booth and dancefloor, he’s simply stayed true to what a DJ was meant to be decades ago. To be one of the partypeople that is! Meanwhile showcasing a more than unique talent to pick the best records for the moment Karotte simply combines the best of both worlds; enjoying the party as well as creating the soundtrack for it.

Relevant tunes

It’s a music freak gone professional. Since working in the record industry late 90s Karotte has created a flair for handpicking the most special tracks around, a unique sense most industry men would kill for. It gave him advantage on other DJs, always bringing the most relevant tunes to a party. Soon DJ Karotte was the one to guide you through the newest electronic sounds, to hear him play was to stay up to date.

Combined with his typical, elegant mixing technique mister Karotte took things further. There were residencies at the famous Cocoon Club in Frankfurt and Munich’s renowned venue Harry Klein. Meanwhile Karotte also grew out to become a steady force at the world famous Time Warp events, conquering a residency at the Mannheim edition as well as every Time Warp event in Holland and Italy.

And then there’s the long list of clubs and venues where Karotte often more than once made a lasting impression. Fabric London, Weekend Bar and Watergate Berlin, The Womb in Tokyo, Space Ibiza, Goa in Madrid, Studio 80 in Amsterdam to name a few, just as festivals like SonneMondSterne, Awakenings Festival and Extrema Outdoor have welcomed the DJ phenomenon with open arms.

Sweetheart

As said, there’s more to Karotte than meets the eye. Don’t expect him to play a gig without getting to know you, the event and its audience. For sure, he’s everybody’s sweetheart, starting with (preferably) a sumptuous dinner party before the event and by the end of the night playing the last records at some mad afterparty. Major raves will get the same treatment as smaller clubs or someone’s living room for that matter –Karotte simply enchants everyone he meets.

Just listen to his weekly radio show at Sunshine Live and you’ll get to know Karotte as the strong personality that he is. Always the center of attention, yes, but at the same time making sure everyone is having a good a time with a crazy sense of humour and undeniable energy. It’s brought him a wide range of friends in every city he’s ever been, he’s the ultimate people person you look for in a DJ.

Whether he’s playing alongside DJ superstars (his performances with Laurent Garnier can be acknowledged as legendary) or young upcoming artists, Karotte is loved by all. And that’s perhaps what made him the headlining artist he is today. Not only delivering music as a longtime professional but bringing along his personality behind the decks, adding an extra dimension to his performance like no-one else does.

What was the expression we used? To hear him play is to stay up to date? Well, there’s more to that. To see him play is to love him. Karotte will crawl under your skin and do more than simply get you dancing, he’ll be your friend forever.

Featuring VJ Autopilot & Proximal.

