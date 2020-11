PRE-ORDER: https://ift.tt/3kVY88R

With lyrical confidence and the feel for a groove, Samii’s debut EP ‘Figuring It Out’ is an ode to self-discovery. Channeling the soulful, improvised dance music that has defined Dego’s 2000black for many

years, Samii draws inspiration from her own experiences of love, loss and personal growth across four beautifully crafted tracks.

