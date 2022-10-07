Free Download: Dark Design – Mechanical Mushroom (Original Mix)

Submit your track, mix for repost or premiere? ➩promo@8day.ca

Stream our Playlist on Spotify: bit.ly/8daymtl ♩ ♪ ♫ ∞ ♥

Download the WAV now for free here: 👉 https://ift.tt/lf3YhQ1 👈 ⬇♫

☁️ ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ Follow Dark Design > @darkdesignmusic

FB: https://ift.tt/Gsk2vTX

IN: https://ift.tt/cH0AZ7F

“Melbourne DJ / Producer, Dark Design adds another one to his collection of uniquely produced techno with ‘Mechanical Mushroom’ . Darcy’s injects is signature melodic techno flavours bound together with bushy organic textures and Moog sound design. We hope you will enjoy this captivating sound journey by one of Melbourne’s most promising up and coming producers.”

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

All 8day premieres:

https://ift.tt/92oRCOl

All 8day podcasts:

https://ift.tt/mRxUbo2

All Free Download:

https://ift.tt/gP9YkW2

Releases Out now on 8day’s imprint!

https://ift.tt/ti1WfTp

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...