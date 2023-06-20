Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues (Come Closer Vs Octav Parango Edit) [FREE DOWNLOAD]

The long-awaited release of the special edit from the collective minds of Come Closer and Octav Parango. They take the 1955 original country track ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ by the legendary Johnny Cash, the song that was featured in Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” movie and transform it into the indie dance / progressive house hybrid in their signature style.

Download here – https://ift.tt/oThLgWf

How to download the track:

1. Click Buy Digital Track.

2. Enter amount 0 (or more if you want to support us)

3. Click below download to your computer -> Download Now -> Download.

