The Seekers of Light Babylon at ADE 2021 – Arc of music

Hello loves,

With the slow progression of January, we decided to celebrate this day with some warm memories from 2021. Time to fill ourselves with music and hope once again!

Let’s enjoy an another set from our Arc of Music (@arcofmusic). His melodic tunes always helps us to cherish our deep feelings and create lots of smiles on our faces. This set was truly so colourful and perfectly placed during the first hours of our The Seekers of Light Babylon at ADE weekend.

Hope you enjoy this journey to go back to the moment where the music was taking over.

With love,

The Gardens of Babylon

