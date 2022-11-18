Outside The Box Vol.47 Mixed By Kurt Kjergaard

Hey Friends

Outside The Box präsentiert sich in einem neuen Design…

und mit Vol.47 gibt es wieder ein Set mit auserwählten Tracks von mir für euch….

Enjoy it…. Kurt Kjergaard

hey friends

Outside The Box presents itself in a new design…

and with Vol.47 there is again a set with selected tracks from me for you….

Enjoy it…. Kurt Kjergaard

Tracklist

Catz n Dogz Theus Mago – Fly

BadWolf Soff – After Todo

Chris Avantgarde Kevin de Vries – Mind Control

Ivory (IT) – Feelin

Jean Vayat Evelyn – Your Rain ( Moonwalk Remix )

Glowal – Love Above

Mark Hoffen – Titan feat. Trevyse ( Thodoris Triantafillou Remix )

Notre Dame – Atom

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus ( WALLA Nightride Remix )

Aether – Magician

Space Motion – Silver Screen

SKALA – Tout Le Monde

Notre Dame – Yumi

Recordlabel

Stil vor Talent

KOZA Music

Dynamic

Harabe Music

Watergate Records

Armada Music

Drumcode

Phisica

Innervisions

Space Motion Records

ATLANT

Outside The Box is a Mix Series by Dj & Producer Kurt Kjergaard

for all The Outside The Box Lovers !!! here is the Link for the Playlist with all The Outside The Box Episodes. soundcloud.com/kk-remixe/sets/outside-the-box-vol-1-vol-4

