Outside The Box Vol.47 Mixed By Kurt Kjergaard

Hey Friends
hey friends
Outside The Box presents itself in a new design…
and with Vol.47 there is again a set with selected tracks from me for you….
Enjoy it…. Kurt Kjergaard
Tracklist
Catz n Dogz Theus Mago – Fly
BadWolf Soff – After Todo
Chris Avantgarde Kevin de Vries – Mind Control
Ivory (IT) – Feelin
Jean Vayat Evelyn – Your Rain ( Moonwalk Remix )
Glowal – Love Above
Mark Hoffen – Titan feat. Trevyse ( Thodoris Triantafillou Remix )
Notre Dame – Atom
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus ( WALLA Nightride Remix )
Aether – Magician
Space Motion – Silver Screen
SKALA – Tout Le Monde
Notre Dame – Yumi
Recordlabel
Stil vor Talent
KOZA Music
Dynamic
Harabe Music
Watergate Records
Armada Music
Drumcode
Phisica
Innervisions
Space Motion Records
ATLANT
Outside The Box is a Mix Series by Dj & Producer Kurt Kjergaard
for all The Outside The Box Lovers !!! here is the Link for the Playlist with all The Outside The Box Episodes. soundcloud.com/kk-remixe/sets/outside-the-box-vol-1-vol-4
