T-Puse & Menachem 26 – Agafay (Original Mix) ATCK035

Pre order here: https://ift.tt/56sBpYC

Coming all the way from Tel-Aviv via Istanbul, T-Puse and Menachem 26 join up for their inaugural drop on A Tribe Called Kotori with their lush and chugging collaborative debut, “Stav”. Blending in the swaying roll of classic Middle-Eastern folk with processed club artillery, the pair develop a sound that pays a honest and forward-pushing tribute to the area’s time-withstanding harmonics, throwing their all in casting a more modern light on secular musical tropes and reconfiguring them into vivid, EBM-oriented club material that lacks neither oomph nor soul, that is for sure.

Breaking the EP in, “Agafay” beckons us onto a hybrid pathway, astride tensile body workout wares and more oneiric-flavoured off-piste. As altered caravan rock riffs collide with snake charmers’ melodies, further emphasis is laid on the potent but nimble bass which coordinates the groove to correspondingly hypnotic effect. All in opaque contours and brooding trompe-l’oeil at first, “Stav” treats us to a myrrh-scented bouquet of 21st century-ready bazaar churn, switching over lithely from steel-clad sturdiness to silken oriental belly-dance sensuality, via hi-impact techno bites and graceful electro muscle. Geared up for total floor-sweeping action, T-Puse & Menachem’s maiden offering singles itself out as a precious DJ weapon, whether you opt for the opener’s quirky swagger or the lead-single’s eruptive voltage.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...